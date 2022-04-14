TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 7,345 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,362.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,862,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15.

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12.

Shares of TCON traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 114,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,121. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.