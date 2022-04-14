TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TDG stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $638.48. 17,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,538. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $649.06 and a 200-day moving average of $635.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

