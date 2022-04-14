TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

