TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

