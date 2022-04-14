TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.
