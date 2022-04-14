Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,902.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910.75 ($24.90).

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:TPK traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,260.50 ($16.43). 505,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,339.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,478.68. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

