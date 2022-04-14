Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Up 448.9% in March

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 448.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

TACA stock remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,030. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.