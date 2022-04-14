Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TREVF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.12.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

