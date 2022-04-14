Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 832,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

