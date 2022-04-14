Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $99.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. 1,126,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,112. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. Trex has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.