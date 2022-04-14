Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.23

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 39572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Get Trex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.