TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

NYSE:TNET traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 233,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.