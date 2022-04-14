Trinh Phung Sells 3,176 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,919. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.71.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

