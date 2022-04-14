Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 87,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,056,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -190.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,458,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 408,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

