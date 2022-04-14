Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 8,340,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

