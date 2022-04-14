Truist Financial Trims NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Target Price to $6.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NCNA opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.
About NuCana
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
