Truist Financial Trims NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Target Price to $6.00

Apr 14th, 2022

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NCNA opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

