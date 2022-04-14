Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in March

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $$28.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

