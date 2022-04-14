Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in March

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $$28.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.
About Tsumura & Co. (Get Rating)
