Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.41. 21,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 512,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.