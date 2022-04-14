Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Up 833.3% in March

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of THCA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 144,748 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723,508 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 312,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

