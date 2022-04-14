Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $861.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.70 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.43.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.09. 2,761,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,816. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.20. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

