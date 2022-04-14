Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,881,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

TYME opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

