UBS Group Lowers Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Konecranes from €41.00 ($44.57) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

