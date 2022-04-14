UBS Group Reiterates “€4.40” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €4.40 ($4.78) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.94 ($4.28).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

