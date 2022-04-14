UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.57, but opened at $73.06. UFP Industries shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 10,795 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

