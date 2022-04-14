UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.57, but opened at $73.06. UFP Industries shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 10,795 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.
About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
