UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of UMH Properties worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

