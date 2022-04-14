Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Insider Richard Smith Sells 386 Shares

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,229.24).
UTG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,097 ($14.30). 1,723,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Unite Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
