United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 8,895,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United States Steel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

