UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.96.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.58. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $374.58 and a one year high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,045.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.