Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Position Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.