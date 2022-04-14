Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.87

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 1773303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.