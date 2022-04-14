UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.