Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.03. 2,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.