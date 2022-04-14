Validity (VAL) One Day Volume Tops $108,717.00

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Validity has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and $108,717.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00008814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002535 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00228460 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,553,059 coins and its circulating supply is 4,549,222 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

