Vallourec (EPA:VK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.45 ($9.18) and traded as high as €11.89 ($12.92). Vallourec shares last traded at €11.88 ($12.91), with a volume of 828,188 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.49.
About Vallourec (EPA:VK)
Read More
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.