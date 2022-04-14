VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $63.98.

