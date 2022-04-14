Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 86,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,412. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

