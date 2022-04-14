Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

