Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 717.7% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a growth of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
VIGI stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $93.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
