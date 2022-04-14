Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 717.7% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a growth of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VIGI stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,336 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter.

