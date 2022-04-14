Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.51

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.61, with a volume of 66894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

