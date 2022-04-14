Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.51

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.61, with a volume of 66894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
