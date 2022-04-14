Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

