Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,963 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,826,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 2,208,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,351. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

