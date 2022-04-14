Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00009373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $549.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.09 or 0.07533715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.94 or 0.99779977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

