Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,439. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

