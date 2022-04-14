VeChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $298.51 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 11% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $298.51 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

