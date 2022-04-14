VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 21,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,386,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

