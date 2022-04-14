VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 21,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,386,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.