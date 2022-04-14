Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 2,206 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.