VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.92.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
