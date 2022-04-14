VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

