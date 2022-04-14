Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 75,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,389. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.