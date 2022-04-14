Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $539,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.97. 2,520,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

