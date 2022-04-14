Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 3.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.41. 74,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 40,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

