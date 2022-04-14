Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.62

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 16318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

